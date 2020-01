El frente sindical francés se rompe tras una cesión del Gobierno

Paris (France), 11/01/2020.- Protester clashes with riot police as they participate in a demonstration against pension reforms in Paris, France, 11 January 2020. Unions representing railway and transport workers and many others in the public sector have called for a 36th days consecutive general strike and demonstration to protest against French government's reform of the pension system. (Protestas, Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT