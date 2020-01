JLo y Shakira: "Haremos homenaje a los latinos y a nuestra cultura" en el Super Bowl

Colombian singer Shakira (L) and US singer Jennifer Lopez speak during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show press conference three days before Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, USA, 30 January 2020. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA on 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO