Roger Stone, aliado y amigo de Trump, condenado a más de tres años de cárcel

Roger Stone (C), a longtime political advisor to US President Donald J. Trump, and his wife Nydia (L) arrive for his sentencing hearing at the DC Federal District Court in Washington, DC, USA 20 February 2020. Four federal prosecutors initially requested that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison, but quit after Attorney General William Barr overrode the recommendation and recommended a softer sentence. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW