Reino Unido pagará a los autónomos el 80 % de sus ganancias mensuales

London (United Kingdom), 26/03/2020.- People pass a view of St Paul's Cathedral on Millennium Bridge in London, Britain, 26 March 2020. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has implemented social distancing measures banning social gatherings and groups of more than two people. People must stand more than two metres apart. Several European countries have closed borders, schools as well as public facilities, and have cancelled most major sports and entertainment events in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL