Comienza la elección primaria en Wisconsin (EE.UU.) a pesar de la pandemia de COVID-19

Poll workers sit behind plastic sheeting as they check in voters at the Kenosha Bible Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, USA, 07 April 2020. After an attempt by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to delay the election because of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease, both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court ruled that the elections should proceed as scheduled. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY