GM, Ford y Fiat Chrysler reanudan la producción en Estados Unidos

An aerial photo made with a drone shows the Ford Motor Company Chicago Assembly Plant where Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator SUV vehicles are produced in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 18 May 2020. The plant reopened its production after closing in mid-March because of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. General Motors and Fiat Chrysler also reopend their plants with temperature checks and social distancing. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY