Fiscal endurece cargos contra la policía y acusa a otros tres por la muerte de Floyd

Handout booking photo released by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office showing former Minneapolis Police Department Police Officer J Alexander Kueng who was arrested and charged with aiding an abetting second-degree murder whiel committing a felony and with aiding and abetting second-secgree manslaughter with culpable negligence third degree murder in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 03 June 2020. EFE/EPA/HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF