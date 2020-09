La sosegada estudiante que se ha atrevido a retar al rey de Tailandia

Bangkok (Thailand), 26/09/2020.- Panusaya 'Rung' Sithijirawattanakul, spokesperson of Student Union of Thailand, speaks next a picture of Pavin Chachavalpongpun (L), a self-exiled Thai monarchy critic and associate professor in Japan, during a media interview inside her room in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 September 2020 (issued 30 September 2020). Rung is one of the leading figures of the ongoing protests against the royalist elite and the military-backed government in the country. An outspoken student at one of the country's most progressive universities, Rung read a manifesto at a large protest earlier this summer challenging the nation's powerful monarchy in an act that stunned Thailand. Such an overt act of defiance has rarely been witnessed in a country where opposition to the crown is often met with tough, multi-year prison terms. (Protestas, Japón, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK