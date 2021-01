Malasia determina que la muerte de la menor irlandesa fue un "accidente"

Seremban (Malaysia), 04/01/2021.- A screengrab from a video released by the Malaysian Judiciary shows Meabh Quoirin (C-R) and Sebastian Quoirin (C-L), parents of late schoolgirl Nora Anne Quoirin, attending the verdict for inquest into the death of the Irish-French teenager via live stream, Malaysia, 04 January 2021. Nora's body was found on 13 August 2019. Nora disappeared while on a holiday with her family at 'The Dusun' resort, in a nature reserve near Seremban, 63 kilometers south of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Her father raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom on 04 August 2019. (Malasia, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Malaysian Judiciary HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES