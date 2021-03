Una India empobrecida cumple un año del confinamiento ante la misma amenaza

Amritsar (India), 25/03/2021.- An Indian police officer (R), notes down details of defaulters who were not wearing face masks before testing them for Covid19 disease, in a mobile van set up to test random people who are not wearing the mandatory face masks, in Amritsar, India, 25 March 2021. The state government has asked people to follow certain guidelines, including imposing of night curfew in wake of rising Covid19 cases in Punjab. A year ago, the Indian prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown across India which started on 24 March, in a bid to slow down the spread of the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH