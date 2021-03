Manila retorna al estricto confinamiento en el pico más grave de la pandemia

Manila (Philippines), 29/03/2021.- A police officer keeps watch at a checkpoint set up to prevent non-essential travels by citizens at the boundary of Rizal province and Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines 29 March 2021. President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ), the most restrictive type of lockdown in the country's four-level quarantine measures, during the Lenten season. Police checkpoints have been tightened at various border points in Metro Manila and nearby provinces from 29 March to 04 April. (Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA