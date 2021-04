El veredicto en el caso Floyd, "precedente" para una reforma policial en EE.UU.

Atlanta (United States), 20/04/2021.- People react near a mural of George Floyd after former Minneapolis Police Department Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the death of Floyd in Atlanta, Georgia USA, 20 April 2021. Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER