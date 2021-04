Biden propondrá hoy otro plan billonario, este de bienestar social

Washington (United States), 27/04/2021.- US President Joe Biden speaks on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 27 April 2021. Fully-vaccinated Americans can be unmasked when exercising, dining and socializing outdoors in small groups, federal health officials said on 27 April, and can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people and family members without masks or social distancing. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL