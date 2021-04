Túnez vive una situación catastrófica, con una de las mayores tasas de mortalidad del mundo

Tunis (Tunisia), 26/04/2021.- Tunisian nurses prepare doses of the Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the Tunisian Security Forces, at the headquarters of the General Administration of the National Guard in Tunis, Tunisia, 26 April 2021. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Public Health, more than 306 thousand Tunisians have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, of these more than 62 thousand people also received the second dose of the vaccine. (Túnez, Estados Unidos, Túnez) EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA