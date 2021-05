China niega que miembros del laboratorio de virus de Wuhan enfermaran en 2019

Beijing (China), 11/02/2020.- A disabled passenger wearing protective mask rests beside her artificial limbs at Beijing railway station in Beijing, China, 11 February 2020. The new study, conducted by prominent Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nan-shan, shows the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) incubation period can be as long as 24 days, based on the recent analysis from about 1,000 confirmed patients in China. Media reports that the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has so far killed 1,017 people, infected 42,717 others, with 21,675 suspected cases mostly in China. EFE/EPA/WU HONG