Los demócratas aprueban el esperado "impeachment" contra Trump

US Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the votes to officially impeach US President Donald J. Trump on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on the floor of the House of Representatives in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) presides over the votes to officially impeach US President Donald J. Trump on two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, on the floor of the House of Representatives in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO