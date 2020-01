Montañas de papel, agua y ayuno electrónico, el juicio a Trump en el Senado

House Democratic Deputy Chief Oversight Counsel Arya Hariharan walks to the House managers office off the Senate floor prior to the impeachment trial of US President Donald J. Trump in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2020. EFE/Shawn Thew

Democratic Senator from Massachussetts and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (L) is followed by members of the news media after arriving to attend the Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2020. EFE/Michael Reynolds