Sanders lidera por delante de Biden la intención de voto en los "caucus" de Iowa

Independent Senator from Vermont and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders arrives before the US Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Independent Senator from Vermont and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (L) arrives with his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders (R), before the US Senate impeachment trial in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS