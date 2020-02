Koch vuelve a la Tierra como la mujer con la misión más larga en el espacio

NASA astronaut Christina Koch smiles shortly after Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule landing in a remote area southeast of Zhezkazgan in the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan, 06 February 2020. A Soyuz space capsule with NASA astronaut Christina Koch, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, returning from a mission to the International Space Station, landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

NASA astronaut Christina Koch, dressed in a traditional Kazakh national attire, holds a Russian traditional wooden doll Matryoshka depicting her, during a news conference in the airport of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, 06 February 2020. A Soyuz space capsule with NASA astronaut Christina Koch, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano and cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, returning from a mission to the International Space Station, landed safely in the steppes of Kazakhstan. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY