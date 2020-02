La Fiscalía describe a Weinstein como un "violador abusador" en el alegato final

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives for his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 14 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives for his sexual assault trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 14 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES