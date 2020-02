Wall Street cierra mixto y el Dow baja un 0,46 %, pendiente del coronavirus

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 26 February 2020. Investors and financial markets around the world are continuing to gauge and assess the impact the coronavirus will have as it spreads around the world. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

