En cuarentena mil personas en Nueva York por sospecha de coronavirus

People emerge from the subway wearing protective face masks at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 04 March 2020. The city recently announced new cases of the coronavirus, including a patient who is a healthcare worker who had recently travelled to Iran. EFE/Peter Foley

A woman wears a protective face mask as she exits the turnstile in the subway at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 04 March 2020. The city recently announced new cases of the coronavirus, including a patient who is a healthcare worker who had recently travelled to Iran. EFE/Peter Foley