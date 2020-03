Wall Street se hunde y Dow cae más de 2.000 puntos tras el pánico por el petróleo y el coronavirus

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell in New York, New York, USA, on 06 March 2020. Stocks around the world are continuing to react to potential impact of the coronavirus spreading to more countries. (Abierto, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, on 04 March 2020. Investors around the world are continuing to react to the economic impact of the coronavirus as well as developing news related to the US presidential election. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE