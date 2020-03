Harvey Weinstein condenado a 23 años de prisión por violación y acto sexual criminal

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrives to New York State Supreme Court as the jury is set to deliberate in his sexual assault trial in New York, New York, USA, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES/Archivo

New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance (C), lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi (R), and attorney Gloria Allred (L) leave the courtroom after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction of felony sex crimes in New York, New York, USA, 11 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE