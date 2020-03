Baños para desamparados, primera línea de defensa contra el coronavirus en Miami

Juan Portela, public restroom worker cleans the first restroom for homeless in Downtown Miami, Florida, USA, 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A homeless man sleeps in the streets in Miami, Florida, USA, 20 March 2020 (issued 23 March 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA