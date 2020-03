Estados Unidos lidera el número de contagiados por COVID-19 en el mundo

EMS workers outside of The emergency room entrance at Bellevue hospital, in New York, New York, USA, 26 March 2020. EFE/Peter Foley

People wait in line as doctors (top) in protective gear stand near a coronavirus testing tent set up at Elmhurst hospital center, which has seen a large proportion of the city's coronavirus related deaths, in Queens, New York, USA, 26 March 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE