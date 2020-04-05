EE.UU. supera los 300.000 contagiados por el coronavirus

A view of the skyline from Central Park in New York, New York, USA, on 04 April 2020. New York City is still considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and most people are still being asked to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and minimize the number of Covid-19 patients needing medical attention. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A person crosses a nearly empty Madison Avenue in New York, New York, USA, on 04 April 2020. New York City is still considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and most people are still being asked to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and minimize the number of Covid-19 patients needing medical attention. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE