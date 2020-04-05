05 de abril de 2020
EE.UU. supera los 300.000 contagiados por el coronavirus

Washington, 4 abr. (EFE).- El número de personas contagiadas por el coronavirus en Estados Unidos superó este sábado los 300.000, con más de 8.000 muertos en todo el país, según los últimos datos de la Universidad de Johns Hopkins (Maryland).

04 de abril de 2020
20:08
  • A view of the skyline from Central Park in New York, New York, USA, on 04 April 2020. New York City is still considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and most people are still being asked to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and minimize the number of Covid-19 patients needing medical attention. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • A person crosses a nearly empty Madison Avenue in New York, New York, USA, on 04 April 2020. New York City is still considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and most people are still being asked to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and minimize the number of Covid-19 patients needing medical attention. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

  • A person crosses a nearly empty Madison Avenue in New York, New York, USA, on 04 April 2020. New York City is still considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and most people are still being asked to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus and minimize the number of Covid-19 patients needing medical attention. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Además, el recuento de la citada universidad confirmó que España ya es el segundo país con más casos de coronavirus del mundo, con 124.736 contagios, solo por detrás de Estados Unidos y por primera vez por delante de Italia, que sin embargo sigue teniendo el récord mundial de muertes por la enfermedad.
