EE.UU. supera los 400.000 casos y las 13.000 muertes por COVID-19

Hospital employees and funeral service employees transfer a body from a temporary mobile morgue, put in place due to lack of space at the hospital, into a funeral home vehicle outside of the Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 08 April 2020. New York remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and there are continuing concerns that the health care system will be unable to care for the volume of COVID-19 patients. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray