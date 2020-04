Gran manifestación pro Trump reclama libertad en Michigan ante el confinamiento

An enthusiast of US radio host and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones engages Michigan State Police troopers during the protest of group 'Operation Gridlock' near the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 15 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER

Protesters join in 'Operation Gridlock' near the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, USA, 15 April 2020. The protest organizers, The Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Freedom Fund, want people who are upset with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extending her stay at home order through 30 April to surround the Capitol with vehicles, make noise and create a traffic jam. The extended ban prohibits such activities as driving to see friends and crossing the street to visit neighbors. EFE/EPA/JEFFREY SAUGER