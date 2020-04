Crecen las movilizaciones que desafían el confinamiento por COVID-19 en EE.UU.

Vehicles of supporters of the group 'Reopen Maryland' fill Church Circle to protest the state's on-going stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, 18 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Vehicles of supporters of the group 'Reopen Maryland' fill Church Circle to protest the state's on-going stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, 18 April 2020. In response to state shutdowns over the virus, the US President stated he would authorize governors to reopen their states on their own timelines. (Protestas, Abierto, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO