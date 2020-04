Con la planeada reapertura como telón de fondo Florida suma 800 nuevos casos

Elderly persons carry their shopping carts in the Publix Supermarket's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Olga Perez, 79, is putting on protective gloves in the Publix Supermarket's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020. Due the Coronavirus outbreak some supermarkets has designated special days and hours reserved only for costumers age 65 and over. According to CDC, individuals over the age of 65 are at increased risk of complications from the Coronavirus. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA