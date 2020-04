Florida con casi 28.000 casos mientras que el gobernador dice que la curva se aplana

Elderly persons carry their shopping carts in the Publix Supermarket's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Olga Perez, 79, is putting on protective gloves in the Publix Supermarket's parking lot in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA