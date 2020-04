TV y supermercado, la receta de los "seniors" floridanos para la cuarentena

Leonor Almeida, 84, moves a shopping cart filled with newly-bought groceries closer to her car parked in the parking lot of a Publix Supermarket in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Leonor Almeida, 84, pushes a shopping cart filled with newly-bought groceries in the parking lot of a Publix Supermarket in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA