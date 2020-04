Las residencias de ancianos de EE.UU. piden inmunidad legal durante la pandemia

Elderly people cross the street outside the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. The capacity of hospitals in the nation's capital has reached between seventy and seventy-five percent, according to city officials, with a surge of COVID-19 patients expected in the city's hospitals in late May. While some states begin opening sections of their economy, many hospitals continue to face tremendous capacity challenges and financial losses. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS