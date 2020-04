"Soñadores" recuerdan al Supremo que también son esenciales

Participants hold a sign that reads 'Home is Here' outside the US Supreme Court; as part of a demonstration held by immigration advocates and 'DREAMers' driving a procession of vehicles around the Supreme Court and US House of Representatives, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A participant wears a face covering that reads 'Immigrants Make America Great', during a demonstration held by immigration advocates and 'DREAMers', outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 27 April 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS