La reapertura de Florida comienza el 4 de mayo, salvo en el sureste

People visit the South Pointe Park after the parks reopening in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

People visit the South Pointe Park after the parks reopening in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

People are putting their boats in the water, after the boat ramps and parks reopening, at the Pelican Harbour Boat Ramp in Miami, Florida, USA, 29 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA