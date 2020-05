El padre Pablo, el párroco español que da comida y consuelo en El Bronx

Father Pedro Gonzalez makes a food delivery to Gloria, a 75 year old churchgoer originally from Salvador, that because of her age doesn't get outside of her home in the Bronx, New York, USA, 30 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

Father Pedro Gonzalez on his way to make a food delivery to Gloria, a 75 year old churchgoer originally from Salvador, that because of her age doesn't get outside of her home in the Bronx, New York, USA, 30 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray