Aviones militares surcan el cielo de Florida en honor a los trabajadores de la salud

The US Navy Blue Angels do a fly over in Miami, Florida, USA, 08 May 2020. The Blue Angels flew over South Florida in a salute to healthcare workers and first responders of the COVID-19 crisis. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

The US Navy Blue Angels do a fly over in Miami, Florida, USA, 08 May 2020. The Blue Angels flew over South Florida in a salute to healthcare workers and first responders of the COVID-19 crisis. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA