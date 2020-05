San Francisco llena sus parques de círculos en el suelo por la pandemia

Residents enjoy the warm weather while maintaining safe gatherings inside new social distancing circles as a pigeon takes flight at Washington Square in front of Saints Peter and Paul Church in the North Beach neighborhood in San Francisco, California, USA, 22 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Residents enjoy the warm weather while maintaining safe gatherings inside new social distancing circles at Washington Square with Coit Tower in the background in the North Beach neighborhood in San Francisco, California, USA, 22 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO