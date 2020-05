Wall Street retoma actividad en el parqué con solo una cuarta parte de los corredores

A view of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, USA, 26 May 2020. Today is the first day that the stock exchange is reopening for in-person trading after the building was closed in March due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wearing a face mask waves as he leaves after ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, USA, 26 May 2020. Today is the first day that the stock exchange is reopening for in-person trading after the building was closed in March due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE