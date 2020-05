Las protestas se recrudecen en Mineápolis por la muerte de un negro a manos de policías

A protestor throws a rock into a window of the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct during a second day of violence over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A protestor uses a barricade as he attpemts to smash windows of the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct during a second day of protests and violence over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 27 May 2020. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY