Seis hoteles del complejo de Universal en Florida reabren la próxima semana

The main entrance to the Walt Disney World Resort of theme parks outside of Orlando, Florida, USA, 28 May 2020. Disney World announced the phased reopening of its theme parks which have been closed since 15 March 2020 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are scheduled reopen on 11 July 2020 and Disney World's other major attractions, Epcot and Hollywood Studios would reopen on 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER