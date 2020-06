La autopsia ordenada por la familia confirma que George Floyd murió por asfixia

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd (white t-shirt) addresses the protesters as they gather near the intersection of 38th and Chicago in front of the Cup Foods at the spot where George Floyd was arrested on the seventh day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

Terrence Floyd (white t-shirt) kneels at a makeshift memorial for his brother, George Floyd, near the intersection of 38th and Chicago in front of the Cup Foods at the spot where he was arrested and died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG