Miles de neoyorquinos vuelven a tomar las calles en otra jornada de protestas

Protestors hold signs while demonstrating across the street from Time Square in New York, USA, 07 June 2020, over the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting Minneapolis Police officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. EFE/Jason Szenes

Members of the New York City Police Department are seen blocking Times Square behind protestors in New York, USA, 07 June 2020, amidst ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting Minneapolis Police officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed Black man later died in police custody. EFE/Jason Szenes