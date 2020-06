Atlanta exige justicia tras la muerte de otro joven negro a manos de un policía

People take photos of a Wendy's restaurant which was destroyed after being set fire at the scene of a 12 June Atlanta Police Department officer-involved shooting which left a black man dead at the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 14 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

People take photos of a Wendy's restaurant which was destroyed after being set fire at the scene of a 12 June Atlanta Police Department officer-involved shooting which left a black man dead at the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 14 June 2020.EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER