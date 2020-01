La Guardia Revolucionaria advierte de que su venganza será "dura y decisiva"

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader office shows, newly appointed as Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant General and Commander of the Quds Force Esmail Ghaani weeps as he prays over the coffin of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant General and Commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020.EFE/EPA/Iranian Supreme Leader office HANDOUT