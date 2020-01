Arrestan a Joaquin Phoenix y Martin Sheen en una manifestación por el clima

Joaquin Phoenix (R) and Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (L) participate a march during the Fire Drill Friday climate change rally at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

Protesters participate in the Fire Drill Friday climate change rally at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 10 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew