Trump recibe a Guaidó en la Casa Blanca

President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaido (L) and US Vice President Mike Pence (R) leave together following their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio arrives to attend a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaido (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds