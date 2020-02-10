10 de febrero de 2020
Renée Zellweger se corona como la mejor actriz protagonista en los Óscar

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.), 9 feb (EFE).- Renée Zellweger se coronó esta noche como la mejor actriz protagonista por su papel como Judy Garland en "Judy" durante la 92 edición los Óscar, que se están entregando en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood.

10 de febrero de 2020
04:04
0
