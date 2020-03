Biden revive su decaída campaña con un triunfo en Carolina del Sur

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks after winning the South Carolina primary at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, USA, 29 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Supporters of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden cheer after he won the South Carolina primary at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, USA, 29 February, 2020. The former vice president is hopeful his win in South Carolina will give his campaign new found momentum going into the Super Tuesday primaries on 03 March. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO